War Room, Pennsylvania Electors have just declared 2.6 million mailin ballots unconstitutional and COVID-19 vaccine discussion

Pennsylvania has just ruled that over 2.6 million of the 6.9 mail in ballots have been declared unconstitutional by the legislative board of supervisors. Only chain of custody certifiable vote from a United States citizen should count. The only way democrats can win elections is if they put through a phony bill that is unconstitutional and even act 77 didn’t go far enough because they still had to break even that law about the double envelopes with signature verification. They have to change the rules, they have to have alien nonUS citizen votes, etc. Right now New York has 27 house of republicans, but it looks like there is only going to be 3 republican seats in New York. Claudia Tenney wants to see our republican survive. When we see Joe Biden smuggling into Westchester county illegal migrants and the only reason we know about this is because of the Freedom of Information Act. Joe Biden’s primary obligation is border and national security defense. If we don’t want to keep going down this lawless path, the only way forward is to impeach Joe Biden. New York is suffering tremendously under democratic law which has now seen record level of crimes.

The Rino Repulibcan party is dying but the Maga republicans are now ascendent and they’re saying the same thing, put America first and stop letting democrats destroy our country. What happened in the commonwealth of Pennsylviania was massive and now hopefully we’ll see some real movement in the decertification process.

On last Saturday, we had Dr. Robert Malone which has caused full meltdown among the left I guess the truth hurts these people. Remember, we’ve been going through this COVID-19 pandemic for 2 years now because you got this virus that was either juiced up and released on purpose or released inadvertently. One of the things that War R0oom tries to do is focus on capital markets and finance, the COVID-19 pandemic is what it is, but there is a greater problem that is brewing. Ed Dowd is a sophisticated investor from the financial firms on Wallstreet and Ed has a brilliant theory of the case of exactly what is going on. He actually worked in Blackrock and then ran a large cap growth portfolio and Ed breaks it down to 3 frauds. The corporate fraud of the dot com boom, the bank fraud, and now the fraud has moved on to central governments colluding with the big pharmaceutical companies to help keep propping up the world economy and help keep the engine runing. From a global macro perspective, the global debt is at its peak and its becoming apparent that we are at the end, and due to that fact we are going to see a lot of crazy things to happen in the financial markets like the credit, equity markets becoming unhinged, and the fed got a reprieve when COVID-19 by printing 65% to prop up the float, but it looks like government is trying to put into place medical tyranny in order to quell the upcoming riots when things do finally reach a breaking point. There is only so much fiat currency that the system take, but remember Moderna and Pfizer are probably all fraudulent and the clinical data that they pushed through are probably all inaccurate. This has all been debt financed and now we are at the end! Remember during the 2008 financial crisis, the credit rating bureaus who were thought to be not biased turned out to all be bullshipt. Juxtapose that with the FDA of today which is clearly gone through regulatory capture and it has come out that all cause mortality has failed meaning there are more deaths in the vaccine group than the placebo group. Ed Dowd is saying that some of the most biggest and powerful names in pharmaceuticals are essentially modern versions of Enron, and he wants to compare it to what happened back in 2008. Lets move forward to today, the FDA is now approving these companies even though there is a major conflict of interest. Here is the bottom line, what we’re seeing from the deaths and disabilities from these vaccines is very real and the life insurance companies showing increased mortality for the year 2021 is teling. They’re seeing increased death claims which is showing 200% increases in cancers, infertility, deaths, etc. And look at the results, Pfizer got blanket immunity from the emergency use authorization and its looking more and more apparent that this product is deadly. At this point, fraud is an understatement and now we have pharmaceutical companies pushing murder. Back in February in 2020, there was a study that showed 1,300 deaths among people in 3 months and we know the Department of Defense has unparalleled data and is showing similar deadly results. Why have no prosecutors in this country have touched this, because they’re lacking courage. What we’re dealing with is that everyone in the FDA is making decisions for the benefit of the institutions, but they can’t keep going like this forever, time is short for the people procuring this lie.