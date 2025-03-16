Europe Moves Closer to Entering Ukraine War

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has confirmed that Europe is advancing into the “operational phase” of deploying peacekeepers to Ukraine. According to Starmer, Putin’s ceasefire response is “not good enough,” pushing European leaders to take further action.
Military officials from across Europe are set to meet in Britain as early as Thursday to finalize their plans. Starmer also made it clear that any peace plan for Ukraine must include the involvement of the United States.
Source @Retards Of TikTok
