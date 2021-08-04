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#1 Best Practice for Security and Protection 4 Windows Home Computer or Laptop DIY - Certified Nut
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94 views • August 04, 2021
I will explain what I believe to be the best practice for security and protection when using your windows based home computer.
1. Create a Limited-Privilege User Account
2. Start to use that Limited-Privilege User account, keeping your administrator user and password handy in case your standard account needs it for an install or something.
To be successful, malware and other security exploits frequently leverage the powers of highly privileged Windows user accounts. It's not entirely a shock, then, that a new report reveals that 86 percent of all Windows security threats patched in 2015 would have been stopped or rendered toothless if they had attacked users who were using limited, rather than administrator, accounts, and hence lacked the power to install, modify or delete software.
How to Create Limited-Privilege User Accounts in Windows 10
-Tap the Windows icon.
-Select Settings.
-Tap Accounts.
-Select Family & other users.
- Tap "Add someone else to this PC."
- Select "I don't have this person's sign-in information."
- Select "Add a user without a Microsoft account."
https://www.laptopmag.com/articles/limited-user-accounts-windows-10
1. Create a Limited-Privilege User Account
2. Start to use that Limited-Privilege User account, keeping your administrator user and password handy in case your standard account needs it for an install or something.
To be successful, malware and other security exploits frequently leverage the powers of highly privileged Windows user accounts. It's not entirely a shock, then, that a new report reveals that 86 percent of all Windows security threats patched in 2015 would have been stopped or rendered toothless if they had attacked users who were using limited, rather than administrator, accounts, and hence lacked the power to install, modify or delete software.
How to Create Limited-Privilege User Accounts in Windows 10
-Tap the Windows icon.
-Select Settings.
-Tap Accounts.
-Select Family & other users.
- Tap "Add someone else to this PC."
- Select "I don't have this person's sign-in information."
- Select "Add a user without a Microsoft account."
https://www.laptopmag.com/articles/limited-user-accounts-windows-10
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