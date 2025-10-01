CHAPTER 7.1 THE GREATEST HISTORY NEVER TOLD, THE TARTARIAN EMPIRE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This chapter describes what I consider to be the the greatest conspiracy the Khazarian mafia has ever created. In this chapter series we describe how they have erased a very evolved civilisation that walked upon this realm not too long ago, and they could not be allowed to exist as they found a way to harness FREE ENERGY from the Aether. This civilisation was truly free, and thus they were exterminated and memory holed.
The book can be found on amazon:
https://www.amazon.com/author/max-hansson_1976
Max Igan's endorsement of the book: https://drive.proton.me/urls/14YY7J6QXW#HZ8zMohmfzid
