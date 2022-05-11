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Woke Bolsheviks Forgot Their Rhetoric! Russians Fighting Nazis Again! Ice Age Farmer: Food Supply destruction! Propaganda part 7
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207 views • May 11, 2022
1. Ice age farmer : https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=oOH9RkTKLOY&;t=2s
2. Perfect storm: https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/perfect-storm-hitting-us-crop-planting-amid-talk-of-shortages_4446123.html
3. Mathew Ehret and Mel K: Bio weapons Nazis and mosquitoes. https://youtu.be/zvZh_wfoM9g
4. Propaganda exposed 6. https://go2.propaganda-exposed.com/docuseries/episode-6/
5. Kyiv intimidated Ukrainians trying to flee! https://rumble.com/v147hfb-kiev-intimidated-ukrainians-from-seeking-refuge-in-russia-amid-war.html
6. Propaganda exposed #7 https://go2.propaganda-exposed.com/docuseries/episode-7/
You can support the channel via The PayPal link: http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
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2. Perfect storm: https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/perfect-storm-hitting-us-crop-planting-amid-talk-of-shortages_4446123.html
3. Mathew Ehret and Mel K: Bio weapons Nazis and mosquitoes. https://youtu.be/zvZh_wfoM9g
4. Propaganda exposed 6. https://go2.propaganda-exposed.com/docuseries/episode-6/
5. Kyiv intimidated Ukrainians trying to flee! https://rumble.com/v147hfb-kiev-intimidated-ukrainians-from-seeking-refuge-in-russia-amid-war.html
6. Propaganda exposed #7 https://go2.propaganda-exposed.com/docuseries/episode-7/
You can support the channel via The PayPal link: http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
You can join Patreon to support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
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