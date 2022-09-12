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9/10/2022 Fay Fay Show: From 2016 to 2018, the amount Zhang Hongwei’s China Minsheng Bank wrote off from the books of account reached over 180 billion yuan, which was three times of the amount written off during the 8 years from 2010 to 2017