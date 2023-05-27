Steve Falconer on the death of Germ Theory
22 views
Germ Theory is nonsense and no germ (viruses included) has ever been shown to cause disease, argues Steve Falconer.
Full description: https://jermwarfare.com/conversations/steve-falconer
Support my work: https://jermwarfare.com/support-my-work
Visit my sponsors: https://jermwarfare.com/sponsors
Keywords
germ theorywhovirus
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos