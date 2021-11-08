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“Our movement & our country will soon be filled with new ideas and new potential, new resolve and we’ll push forward. We’re going to push so far forward and we are going to have a greater country
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190 views • November 08, 2021
“Our movement & our country will soon be filled with new ideas and new potential, new resolve and we’ll push forward. We’re going to push so far forward and we are going to have a greater country... we’re not just going to get it back - we’re going to make our country greater than it ever was before.” 🇺🇸
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17
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