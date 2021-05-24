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30 Deaths From Covid Vaccines Per Day Confirms US Senate Committee On State Affairs
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63 views • May 24, 2021
US Senate Committee On State Affairs Confirms 30 Deaths From Covid Vaccines Per Day
In the first 4 months of 2021, there were 3362 deaths from Covid vaccines, according to VAERS, the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System.
And presumably the number of unreported cases is much higher.
In addition, there have been nearly 1000 heart attacks and 8000 hospitalizations in the U.S. due to vaccination.
In the first 4 months of 2021, there were 3362 deaths from Covid vaccines, according to VAERS, the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System.
And presumably the number of unreported cases is much higher.
In addition, there have been nearly 1000 heart attacks and 8000 hospitalizations in the U.S. due to vaccination.
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