JD Vance used a lot of words to essentially destroy whatever was left of his Catholic voter base - clip 2

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JD Vance used a lot of words to essentially destroy whatever was left of his Catholic voter base.
Mind you, this guy just released a book titled Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith—a book that details his spiritual journey from atheism back to Christianity and his conversion to Catholicism.