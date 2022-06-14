The Damage - Yesterday UKraine Artillery Attacks Hit a Residential Building in the Kievsky district of Donetsk. 061422

Yesterday UKraine artillery attacks hit a residential building in the Kievsky district of Donetsk. An unexploded shell may lie on the 7-8th floors





◾️ Part of the house collapsed - a parked car was crushed by stones, a gas pipeline was damaged.





◾️According to the residents, there is a strong smell of gas near the house. People independently blocked the gas locks, rewinding them with adhesive tape and rags so that the house would not explode - on the 7-8 floors there can still be an unneutralized "blank" that can explode at any moment.



