BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Israel's Control of the United States
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10068 followers
Follow
5
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
145 views • 24 hours ago

Israel Was Created by the UN - Resolution 181

https://www.1948.org.uk/un-resolution-181

“And we in the real Truth movement are aware that we are not up against a NWO, or the Illuminati, but a Jew World Order. With International Jewry pulling all the strings.”

https://diggerfortruth.wordpress.com/2014/04/18/putin-just-another-oligarch-jew/

“The meaning of the history of the last century is that today 300 Jewish financiers, all Masters of (Masonic) Lodges, rule the world.”

– Jean Izoulet, prominent member of Jewish Alliance Israelite Universelle, 1931

“At the head of all those secret societies, which form provisional governments, men of the Jewish race are to be found.”

– Benjamin Disraeli, Jewish, Prime Minister of England

Satanic Zionism - The Scourge of Our Planet

http://entityart.co.uk/zionism-judaism-freemasonry-satanism-kabbalah-israel-palestine-holocaust-hitler-second-world-war-national-socialism-new-world-order-illuminati/

We’re American Jewish Historians. This Is Why We’ve Left Zionism Behind

https://bdsmovement.net/news/we’re-american-jewish-historians-why-we’ve-left-zionism-behind

Amnesty International Declares Israel Guilty of Apartheid

https://bdsaustralia.net.au/amnesty-international-declares-israel-guilty-of-apartheid/

Satanic Verses of the Jewish Talmud: Zionist, Zionism and Judaism

https://hshidayat.wordpress.com/2014/01/07/the-satanic-verses-of-the-jewish-talmud-and-zionism/

Mirrored - MediaGiant

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

Christ is KING!

Keywords
israelusaend dual citizenship
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy