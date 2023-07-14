Create New Account
NATO SUMMIT Russia's Response: Teaser on Maverick News
Maverick News
Russian Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy and Former U.N. Weapons Inspector Scott Ritter joiin the Maverick News Hosts, Rick Walker and Lori Spencer for a round table analysis of the NATO Summit 2023. Russia's response to the NATO Summit and the new NATO Declaration.

Russian Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy and Former U.N. Weapons Inspector Scott Ritter join Maverick News Hosts, Rick Walker and Lori Spencer for a round table analysis of the NATO Summit 2023. Russia's response to the NATO Summit and the new NATO Declaration.

In this rebroadcast the issues covered include:

* NATO saying no to Ukraine UN Membership
* Economic Factors for the Conflict in Ukraine
* Finland and Sweden NATO Membership
* Zelensky and his role as an ACTOR

Please support the Maverick News Channel by donating at:
https://www.maverickdonation.scom
or
https://www.freedomreporters.com

Visit the Maverick News Website:
https://www.mavericknewschannel.com

#ritter, #putin, #wwiii, #preppers, #sovereignty, #news, #politics,

