Professor Jiang Predicts US WILL LOSE Iran War. He's Wrong! Operation Epic Fury Will Succeed
SavingHealthMinistries
76 views • 1 day ago

Professor Jiang Predicts: US WILL LOSE Iran War. Krystal and Saagar are joined by Professor Jiang to discuss the US war on Iran. Who is Xueqin Jiang, Chinese professor predicting US defeat in war against Iran? Xueqin Jiang, host of the popular YouTube channel Predictive History, is going viral for predicting that the US will lose the Iran conflict. Xueqin in 2024 predicted that Donald Trump would return as president, that the US would go to war with Iran and lose. Bible Prophecy says that Iran Venezuela, China, Russia, and North Korea will fall. The current regimes within these nations will collapse because the Mark of the Beast must be enforced in those nations. Communism will fall and this has been prophesied by Seventh Day Adventists for over half a century. To see other SDA predictions that have come to pass, watch this video: Prophecies That Have Fulfilled since 2020 Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm0aLb_CuRqbkRVDj8Y8hDze


Donald Trump Will Be Last President of America. George Washington: First & Last In Bible Prophecy https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VFCltWQE0hw


War: 5 Nations Plot Against USA. East Wind Invasion By Iran, China, Russia. Venezuela, North Korea https://youtu.be/jsMS0DPKhYc


Operation Epic Fury destroys Iran's navy and cuts missile attacks by 90% in ongoing campaign. CENTCOM commander says drone carrier ship 'roughly the size of a World War II aircraft carrier' was on fire after latest strikes


#Jiang

#Iran

#2026Predictions


Keywords
geopolitical analysispredictive historyprofessor jiangus iran war 2026operation epic fury iranoperation epic furyprof jangprofessor jiang predictive historyprofessor jiang predicts us loses iran warprofessor jiang iran war predictionpredictive history jiang analysisprofessor jiang world war predictionus iran conflict predictionssda prophecy iran warseventh day adventist end time war
