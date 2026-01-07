BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
An Actor Destroys Crisis Actors — Trump, Sandy Hook, David Cole Wheeler
Poet Prophet
Poet Prophet
37 followers
Follow
43 views • 1 day ago


BETRAYED BY A SANDY-HOOK CRISIS ACTOR…

In the 1990s, I regularly attended a Shakespeare workshop in NYC where I met David Cole Wheeler. He was one half of the ‘Ward and Wheeler’ comedy show, which I reviewed for a magazine, and we were both judges on a ‘Wit Contest’.

David/Cole went on to become both star and spear carrier for the Sandy Hook false-flag deception of Dec. 14, 2012. I didn’t realize the connection until attorney Wyn Young drew my attention to this crisis actor in 2025, and I thought, “I know that guy!”

See my most recent article on Sandy Hook, and how Trump is now implicated, at https://poetseye.substack.com/p/trumps-obstruction-of-justice-in 

Full interview at https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/069cae80-25b7-4fc6-a0db-a7d09900bc55

trump sandy hook crisis actor
