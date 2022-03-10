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DIY Containment/Quarantine Room Kit for Disaster Preparedness
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40 views • March 10, 2022
PDF LINK: http://bit.ly/308iyC0
The purpose of this kit is to provide a basic set of supplies that could be used to quickly setup a makeshift containment/isolation/quarantine room in your home for emergency preparedness purposes. This kit was heavily inspired by the Showtime series “Dexter”. In that series, Dexter (a vigilante serial killer) would setup a “kill room” and stored all of those supplies in a small, black duffel bag.
During an emergency situation, you may need to keep a sick person isolated from the healthy people to avoid contamination. The supplies in the kit will allow you to attach large plastic sheeting to the walls, ceiling, and floor to seal a sick person away from the others in the home. The supplies included in this kit could also be used to seal off your home’s doors and windows prior to an expected threat (e.g., terrorist, volcanic, etc.).
REFERENCES:
Strategies for Disease Containment
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK54163/
Inside the 4 U.S. Biocontainment Hospitals That Are Stopping Ebola [Video]
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/inside-the-4-u-s-biocontainment-hospitals-that-are-stopping-ebola-video/
Airborne Infections Containment Rooms in Health Care Facilities Secured
https://www.nafahq.org/wp-content/uploads/Airborne-Infections-Containment-Rooms-in-Health-Care-Facilities-Secured.pdf
Effectiveness of directional airflow in reducing containment failures in hospital isolation rooms generated by door opening
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0360132319302847
Quarantine and Isolation
https://www.cdc.gov/quarantine/index.html
The Next Plague Is Coming. Is America Ready?
https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/2018/07/when-the-next-plague-hits/561734/
Negative room pressure
https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/medicine-and-dentistry/negative-room-pressure
Setting up a quarantine room - HappyPreppers.com
http://www.happypreppers.com/quarantine.html
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The purpose of this kit is to provide a basic set of supplies that could be used to quickly setup a makeshift containment/isolation/quarantine room in your home for emergency preparedness purposes. This kit was heavily inspired by the Showtime series “Dexter”. In that series, Dexter (a vigilante serial killer) would setup a “kill room” and stored all of those supplies in a small, black duffel bag.
During an emergency situation, you may need to keep a sick person isolated from the healthy people to avoid contamination. The supplies in the kit will allow you to attach large plastic sheeting to the walls, ceiling, and floor to seal a sick person away from the others in the home. The supplies included in this kit could also be used to seal off your home’s doors and windows prior to an expected threat (e.g., terrorist, volcanic, etc.).
REFERENCES:
Strategies for Disease Containment
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK54163/
Inside the 4 U.S. Biocontainment Hospitals That Are Stopping Ebola [Video]
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/inside-the-4-u-s-biocontainment-hospitals-that-are-stopping-ebola-video/
Airborne Infections Containment Rooms in Health Care Facilities Secured
https://www.nafahq.org/wp-content/uploads/Airborne-Infections-Containment-Rooms-in-Health-Care-Facilities-Secured.pdf
Effectiveness of directional airflow in reducing containment failures in hospital isolation rooms generated by door opening
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0360132319302847
Quarantine and Isolation
https://www.cdc.gov/quarantine/index.html
The Next Plague Is Coming. Is America Ready?
https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/2018/07/when-the-next-plague-hits/561734/
Negative room pressure
https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/medicine-and-dentistry/negative-room-pressure
Setting up a quarantine room - HappyPreppers.com
http://www.happypreppers.com/quarantine.html
TUP NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP! https://bit.ly/2K4Aebz
SUPPORT THE URBAN PREPPER:
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/theurbanprepper
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/the-urban-prepper
VIDEO SITES:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/TheUrbanPrepper
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@theurbanprepper:e
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/theurbanprepper
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theurbanprepper
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/TheUrbanPrepper
Gab TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/theurbanprepper
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@theurbanprepper
SOCIAL SITES:
Telegram: https://t.me/s/theurbanprepper
Gab: https://gab.com/theurbanprepper
Minds: https://www.minds.com/theurbanprepper/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GotPreps
Twitter: https://twitter.com/GotPreps
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theurbanprepper/
Discord Server: https://discord.gg/E37R8CyA2y
Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/theurbanprepper
NOTE: Most of the hyperlinks to products included on my channel are affiliate links, which means that I make a small percentage of the sales if you purchase an item after clicking one of the links from my channel. This comes at no cost to you. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. All of the money that I get goes towards funding my channel's costs, such as production equipment, new gear to test, and bourbon. I also allocate a percentage that goes directly into my children's college 529 savings plans. Thank you for supporting my channel!
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