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Just Say No ! Civil Disobedience In The "Mandatorily Voluntary" Age
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150 views • August 04, 2021
The PTB do not own you. They treat you as cattle on a Tax Farm. Dig those heels in and refuse to be chattel to be traded or sold or slaughtered. It worked for Gandhi and MLK. It will work for us as well. While they would rather we went into a Hot Civil War where they could call in outside "Peace Keeper" forces not complying makes it harder for them to label us as the violent side. Remember the insurgents at the "Insurrection"? Don't comply, do not bend the knee. Do what you think/know is right. That road to Hell, the one paved with good intentions has gotten us where we are today. Time to Nut Up Buttercup and get hands on again.
Be the Big 3 my friends but get up and start taking back control.
Skal
E.
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Be the Big 3 my friends but get up and start taking back control.
Skal
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr
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