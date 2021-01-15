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Alberto Rivera The Vatican Confession About Alberto Rivera
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284 views • January 15, 2021
Alberta Rivera mentions a lesser known Alberto Comic not published by Jack Chick. Alberto''s ministry was known as the Antichrist Information Center.
Backup of JakeShreffler Yt post of 2016 March 19.
Backup of JakeShreffler Yt post of 2016 March 19.
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