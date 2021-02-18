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Citrus Bergamot The Youth Activating Fruit
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23 views • February 18, 2021
Polyphenolic antioxidants, support cardiovascular wellness. Research has
suggested that bergamot juice extract is utilized hepatically to help
maintain healthy cholesterol levels already within normal range and to
support healthy blood glucose metabolism. Research also shows it activates autophagy in the liver.
suggested that bergamot juice extract is utilized hepatically to help
maintain healthy cholesterol levels already within normal range and to
support healthy blood glucose metabolism. Research also shows it activates autophagy in the liver.
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