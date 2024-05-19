Create New Account
YOUR "HEROES" ARE WORKING FOR PHARMA
What is happening
Published 16 hours ago

Dr. Jane Ruby

Day by day the hubris grows and more and more frontline doctors are shamelessly pushing fake virus flu narratives and pharmaceutical solutions. The world is upside down - until we straighten it out!

Dr. Jane Ruby is an American scientist, medical professional, and commentator. You can follow her Substack at https://substack.com/@drjaneruby and her work on Rumble.com/c/drjaneruby


Keywords
sciencewarningmrnafrontline doctorsmcculloughpaxlovidtwcpushing fake virusflu narrativespharmaceutical solutionstamilfluanti-viral black box

