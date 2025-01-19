Ukrainian Military Own Mansions In California

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is a serious revelation that deserves investigation and scrutiny. If true, it raises severe questions about accountability, transparency, and corruption within the US government and defense contractors. The fact that these generals may have used 'laundered' funds suggests a broader issue of money laundering and financial crimes. We need to get to the bottom of this and ensure that those responsible are held accountable. How many U.S. politicians are also receiving laundered U.S. taxpayer money? No wonder why they keep approving more money for Ukraine.