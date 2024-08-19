BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Tragic Vaccine Damage to Young Children Ignored by Pfizer and the FDA
91 views • 8 months ago

A "firmly pro-vaccine" family is forced to re-evaluate their endorsement of vaccines and our modern medical establishment when their 12 year-old daughter Maddie, who took part in Pfizer's vaccine study on children, became severely damaged with debilitating injuries from the jab. Rather than accept responsibility, Pfizer, the FDA,   and the study leaders tried to bury her case. Government, the drug companies, and the study leaders did not want to acknowledge any adverse vaccine events, in Maddie's case or any other.

Maddie's mother: "I'm embarrassed how much I was brainwashed and believed (in) them... It's a story of opening up my eyes, seeing things... I trusted the government, I trusted doctors, I trusted hospitals. What I thought they were is not what they are..."

In the Wake of the COVID Scamdemic


Keywords
corrupt cdccorrupt fdavax damagecorrupt pharmavaccine damage to childrenpfizer negligence
