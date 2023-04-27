https://gettr.com/post/p2fin8i8576
The Chinese intelligence agents have infiltrated not just American politics but also the American government.
中共的情报人员不仅渗透到了美国政界，而且还渗透到了美国政府。
@GrantStinchfield
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #GrantStinchfield #nfsc #mosenglish #takedowntheccp
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.