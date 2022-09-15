249) Neurodegeneração e o grafeno

Estar atentos à contaminação propositada de rações, adubos, alimentos, produtos farmacêuticos e tratamentos médicos. [https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/DIRECTO-NOCTURNO-DE-LA-QUINTA-COLUMNA---PROGRAMA-390--1:6]
El presidente promulgó la Ley de Bio y NanotecnologíaLa ley de Promoción del Desarrollo y Producción de la Biotecnología Moderna y la Nanotecnología extiende el régimen de promoción de ese sector hasta el 31 de diciembre del 2034: https://www.agritotal.com/nota/el-presidente-encabezo-la-promulgacion-de-la-ley-bio-y-nanotecnologia/ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __ __
Crédito à LA QUINTA COLUMNA, Setembro 14, 2022: DIRECTO NOCTURNO DE LA QUINTA COLUMNA - PROGRAMA 390: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/PROGRAMA-390:1
248) Não se trata de contágio, mas irradiação: https://www.brighteon.com/0158f122-b377-443f-a59c-fb1c9646a6a8 241) Contágio por EMF, não por grafeno: https://www.brighteon.com/25d6fa9b-46e4-4288-93d9-27884a18e454
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
