Are Seed Oils Really That Bad For You?

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Seed oils have been associated with inflammation, heart disease, and more but should you really ban ALL seed oils from your life? Let's break down the "seed oil bad" hysteria.
Get the highly versatile and prep worthy Health Ranger lab-verified coconut oil, here: https://bit.ly/3Dywavx
Get my coconut brownie recipe, here: https://healingthebody.ca/coconut-brownie-recipe/