Naomi Wolf discusses covid...

Naomi Wolf - discusses the covid bioweapon - "The Scale of Evil is
Bevond Human Capability" and this great deception - a powerful push for
infertility, digital passports and totalitarian control
“the goal of the Mrna bioweapon is to create a sick and infertile west ..”
According to recent FOIA DoD contracts, the Pentagon declared war on the American people and the Western World by manufacturing and deploying a dangerous military bioweapon known as Covid19SARS2 along with a unsafe and ineffective new MRA gene treatment. It’s a declaration of war against the western world not a public health emergency.
