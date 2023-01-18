Naomi Wolf discusses covid...

Create New Account
Stand Up for Truth
Naomi Wolf - discusses the covid bioweapon - "The Scale of Evil is Bevond Human Capability" and this great deception - a powerful push for infertility, digital passports and totalitarian control
“the goal of the Mrna bioweapon is to create a sick and infertile west ..”
According to recent FOIA DoD contracts, the Pentagon declared war on the American people and the Western World by manufacturing and deploying a dangerous military bioweapon known as Covid19SARS2 along with a unsafe and ineffective new MRA gene treatment. It’s a declaration of war against the western world not a public health emergency.

Keywords
cover-upliesdeceit

