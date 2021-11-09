Why The Elite & Wealthy Use TRUSTS to PRESERVE Their Wealth & Why You Should Do It Too! JORDAN DOVE

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The elite and wealth preserve their wealth and assets by using living trusts or irrevocable trusts, and why everybody should use a trust to preserve their wealth. In some circumstances, you can use a trust to prevent paying inheritance taxes and avoid your family going to PROBATE (which really sucks!) for real estate assets.
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This is not legal or investment advice, please consult with a legal professional regarding setting up your trust.
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