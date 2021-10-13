© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Big Surge In Light Plane Crashes Across The U.S.
Follow
0
Share
Report
135 views • October 13, 2021
This video shows what the MSM is ignoring. You can watch it and 'join the dots' for yourself.
(MIRRORED) From 'Stranger Than Fiction News'
https://rumble.com/c/c-360794
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: 'Stranger Than Fiction News' is not connected with this channel.
(MIRRORED) From 'Stranger Than Fiction News'
https://rumble.com/c/c-360794
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: 'Stranger Than Fiction News' is not connected with this channel.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.