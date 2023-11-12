Untrustworthy vaccines

In the early 1980s, vaccine manufacturers were losing big money. For every $1 they made off the DTP vaccine, they were losing $20 to injury lawsuits. So Wyeth (now Pfizer) went to the Reagan White House and demanded liability protections with the threat of getting out of the vaccine business. President Reagan asked Wyeth why they couldn’t make safer vaccines. Wyeth answered that they couldn’t because vaccines are “unavoidably unsafe.” The 1986 Vaccine Injury Act was then signed, which turned vaccines into a "dream product." Here's why:

#1 - There's no liability, therefore no incentive to perform safety testing.

#2 - No liability means no injury lawsuits, which means big savings for the vaccine manufacturers.

#3 - The need for advertising and marketing is also eliminated because the products are mandated for kids to go to school.

"If you could get your vaccine onto the CDC mandatory schedule. It's worth about a billion dollars in profit to your company for every vaccine every year," denoted Robert Kennedy Jr