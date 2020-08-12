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Why are things so messed up today?
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62 views • August 12, 2020
This is my first monologue, an introduction to a series of insightful videos and blog posts exposing what I see coming our way in the near future.
Of course I have been doing this in writing for a long time at BitterrootBugle.com and even longer at IdahoLiberty.com, but I now see how popular video is as a communication medium. I am attempting to respond to that with more video content.
Several new bits of information hit me recently. I strive to share them in a digestible pace and sequence. I consider this to be an overview, an introduction to how we got into this terrible state.
Of course I have been doing this in writing for a long time at BitterrootBugle.com and even longer at IdahoLiberty.com, but I now see how popular video is as a communication medium. I am attempting to respond to that with more video content.
Several new bits of information hit me recently. I strive to share them in a digestible pace and sequence. I consider this to be an overview, an introduction to how we got into this terrible state.
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