Her rough body made people around her not dare to come close, she could only cry quietly

Pitiful Animal





March 14, 2024





Fely was a stray dog ​​we discovered by accident when she was wandering on the street

We were all amazed that her skin condition was so bad

She had severe skin mycosis that her skin became scaly and hard as a rock

It was impossible to know who her master was. She looked like she hadn't washed in years

Her rough body made people around her dare not come near to help her

The fungal skin disease was very serious and even affected Fely's vision

The poor girl must have felt very itchy and uncomfortable but there was nothing she could do

She looked at us as if begging for help. We quickly took her to the hospital for a checkup

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iA1aGK2SeaI