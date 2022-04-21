Schoolhouse Sickos: NJ Lesson Plan Endorses Puberty Blockers to Fifth Graders to "Manage" Teen Years

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New Jersey public school students as young as ten years old could be taught that puberty blockers are an acceptable way to "manage" adolescence, and that masturbating "a few times a day" is a healthy way to relieve stress, according to sample lesson plans being reviewed by the state's school districts.