Dolly Parton's Song "Little Blossom"
Beautifulhorizons2
Published a day ago

Have you ever listened to the words Dolly Parton sung when she sang her song "Little Blossom?"

How did she or anyone involved in writing & producing the song think that it was a good idea to sing about child rape & insest?

Even back then, Hollywood was trying to normalize pedophilia.

These people are sick!

hollywoodpedophiliacountry musiccrimes against childrenthese people are sickdolly partongroomersdollywoodchild groomersinsestlittle blossomcountry stars

