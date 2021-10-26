Fall Garden Harvest & Homestead Tour 🍂 🥬 🥕

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Okra - https://bit.ly/3Ee2v9l
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Black Diamond watermelon - https://bit.ly/3jzQIuk
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Serrano - https://bit.ly/3jzaar3
Cayenne - https://bit.ly/3GgXtuG
Rainbow Carrots - https://bit.ly/3b8Ouxf
Potato - I bought organic potatoes from store and let them eye out (cheaper)
Korean Cucumber - http://asianseed.net/product/cucumber-seed-50-seeds/1035/?cate_no=121&;display_group=1
Felco Pruners - https://amzn.to/2YnNPk1
Opinel Harest Knife - https://amzn.to/2F0Gw9M
How I Built My Raised Beds - https://youtu.be/oY5ZI8lETSI
How I Built My In-Ground Beds & Planted Summer Crops - https://youtu.be/mo8iwhknuZs
How I Planted My Fall Garden - https://youtu.be/cP5fhHZIIvg
How I Care for My Garden - https://youtu.be/mRkdMvQqyXk
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BEST GEAR FOR YOUR GARDEN/FARM: Thanks for using my links!
Drip Depot for Best Irrigation Parts: http://bit.ly/35mcSaX
True Leaf Market Seeds: http://bit.ly/3uf24HU
Hoss Tools & Seeds: https://bit.ly/2Jy5jpB
Bootstrap Farmer: http://shrsl.com/21bnf
Farmer's Friend Tools: http://bit.ly/2GSKgMc
Join FromTheField (Netflix for Regen Ag): http://bit.ly/2P2xv86
10% off Bokashi use 'nature77' - https://bit.ly/2VzYAzp
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RECOMMENDED READING FOR SMALL FARMERS & GARDENERS:
Mel Bartholomew's "Square Foot Gardening" - Great for beginner gardeners - http://amzn.to/2ErtZOu
Toby Hemenway's "Gaia's Garden" - For everyone, learn ecology, soil building, permaculture, holistic garden design- http://amzn.to/2srS0PT
Masanobu Fukuoka's "The One Straw Revolution" - Inspirational book, Introduction to natural farming/philosophy - http://amzn.to/2Et69BM
JADAM Korean Organic Farming: https://amzn.to/2V8bxye
JM Fortier's "The Market Gardener" - http://amzn.to/2GdYgfY
Curtis Stone's "The Urban Farmer" - http://amzn.to/2Hg7AkM
-Some links above provide commissions.
#gardening #homesteading #gardentour
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