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Psaki mocks reporter, White House blows off McCarthy | Newsmax TV's National Report
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80 views • April 28, 2021
The White House is catching heat from reporters over President Biden's refusal to meet with certain Governors on pandemic-related issues, plus Press Secretary Jen Psaki says Biden does not have to reach across the aisle and meet with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, and police footage of an arrest out of Michigan shows how Governor Gretchen Whitmer's name entered the conversation. - Shaun Kraisman and Emma Rechenberg break it down with their all star panel and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. - via National Report, weekdays at 9AM ET on Newsmax TV
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