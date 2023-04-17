https://gettr.com/post/p2ejku39d1b

04/15/2023 #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang

Brother Changdao explains the feng shui of the NFSC base: According to Mr. Miles Guo, the Darlington Mansion is a land of Zhen Kun and can shake the world. It also has the meaning of spring back to the earth. Even though our journey won’t be smooth, Mr. Guo is very confident that he himself and the entire NFSC can hold it through because we are here with a mission.





04/15/2023 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

长岛哥讲解新中国联邦基地的风水：据郭文贵先生介绍，达灵顿庄园是震坤之地，可以动荡乾坤，它也有春回大地之意。 虽然我们的道路不会一帆风顺，但郭先生很有信心，他自己和整个新中国联邦都能挺得住，因为我们是带着使命来的。





