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NYS DEPT OF HEALTH DROPS ALL COVID-19 GUIDELINES AND RESTRICTIONS FOR ALL SCHOOLS IN NYS
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434 views • January 28, 2022
Wednesday, January 26, 2022
ABSOLUTE GAME CHANGER!!!
https://www.ny1aap.org/new-york-state-quality
Erie County Department of Health Commissioner Gail Burstein admits on a zoom call that took place on Thursday, January, 20, 2022 with the American Academy of Pediatrics that all NYS Department of Health Guidelines and advice are STOPPED IMMEDIATELY.
She announces that the advisement was decided and distributed to all schools and state officials on Friday, January 14. 2022.
She states that the NYS DOH has removed all guidelines for every school in this state, and that the schools are left to employ their own mitigation strategies on their own.
She goes on to say that there are school superintendents all over the state that have advised the Dept of Health that there is no issue with children spreading Covid-19 to anyone else, regardless of the variant.
She also states very clearly that these schools are all on their own to make the decisions they feel best without having to consult any Department of Health, State Education Department or any other government official.
Burstein states that the NYS DOH, effective immediately is putting ALL mitigation strategies, including masks in the hands of the schools and parents.
We here at The Experience Media appreciate you trusting us to deliver to you, news you can trust. News that you can rely on. News that you know has been vetted and screened. News that gets you to ask questions of those in our community who are doing wrong and injuring others, and depriving them of happiness.
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The Experience Media
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ABSOLUTE GAME CHANGER!!!
https://www.ny1aap.org/new-york-state-quality
Erie County Department of Health Commissioner Gail Burstein admits on a zoom call that took place on Thursday, January, 20, 2022 with the American Academy of Pediatrics that all NYS Department of Health Guidelines and advice are STOPPED IMMEDIATELY.
She announces that the advisement was decided and distributed to all schools and state officials on Friday, January 14. 2022.
She states that the NYS DOH has removed all guidelines for every school in this state, and that the schools are left to employ their own mitigation strategies on their own.
She goes on to say that there are school superintendents all over the state that have advised the Dept of Health that there is no issue with children spreading Covid-19 to anyone else, regardless of the variant.
She also states very clearly that these schools are all on their own to make the decisions they feel best without having to consult any Department of Health, State Education Department or any other government official.
Burstein states that the NYS DOH, effective immediately is putting ALL mitigation strategies, including masks in the hands of the schools and parents.
We here at The Experience Media appreciate you trusting us to deliver to you, news you can trust. News that you can rely on. News that you know has been vetted and screened. News that gets you to ask questions of those in our community who are doing wrong and injuring others, and depriving them of happiness.
"Putting people, and their stories, first"
Pete Harding
The Experience Media
All Rights Reserved
Find our videos on: Bitchute.com Rumble.com
Watch Live Daily at 7a and 5p on: Telegram
Email: [email protected]
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