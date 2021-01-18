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BREAKING ELECTION THEFT UPDATE - Arizona FIGHTS for Trump!
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230 views • January 18, 2021
Doug TenNapel reports that Maricopa County, Arizona WILL have their voting machines audited, despite being blocked by the county supervisors. There is also a recall on 4 of the 5 supervisors pending.
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UTube Video location: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8XQknK35fMU&;feature=share
Arizona FIGHTS for Trump!
A forensic audit is coming to Maricopa County, Arizona!
Subscribe to ScottsdaleStudios: https://www.youtube.com/user/scottsda...
Back Earthworm Jim 2 here: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/ea...
Doug's Art for sale on Shopify: https://doug-tennapel-comic-library.m...
TIPLINE: [email protected]
Like Doug's Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/dougtennapel
Sub to Doug's AUDIOMULLET podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...
Theme Song "I Came To Party" by Cut: https://music.apple.com/us/album/i-ca...
--------------------------------
UTube Video location: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8XQknK35fMU&;feature=share
Arizona FIGHTS for Trump!
A forensic audit is coming to Maricopa County, Arizona!
Subscribe to ScottsdaleStudios: https://www.youtube.com/user/scottsda...
Back Earthworm Jim 2 here: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/ea...
Doug's Art for sale on Shopify: https://doug-tennapel-comic-library.m...
TIPLINE: [email protected]
Like Doug's Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/dougtennapel
Sub to Doug's AUDIOMULLET podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...
Theme Song "I Came To Party" by Cut: https://music.apple.com/us/album/i-ca...
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