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KIM GOGUEN INTERVIEW TWO: RED OCT, TRUMP & DARK MAGICIANS 10-5-2021
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451 views • October 06, 2021
This is my 2nd interview with Kim Goguen. We talk about Red October, whether Trump and the white hats will fulfill their promises... The order of the Black Sun, Black Magicians, structure of the financial system Nesara/Gesara and much more... 10-5-2021
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