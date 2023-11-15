Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on November 13-14

▪️Ukrainian forces continue to attack rear regions of Russia with drones. Air defenses shot down several UAVs in the skies over the Tambov, Oryol and Smolensk regions.

▪️The Moscow Region also got some trouble in the past few days: one of the drones hit the building of an industrial enterprise in Kolomna. The strikes like these are due to the lack of air defenses to protect all critical facilities in the central part of the country.

▪️On the fronts of the special military operation, our troops continue to engage in intense fighting. Near Bakhmut, Russian paratroopers are trying to recover lost positions, having advanced half a kilometer under the Berkhovskoye reservoir.

▪️Near Klishchiivka, Russian troops have launched a positional offensive. The Russian Armed Forces managed to advance along the forestry areas and gain a foothold on the northern outskirts of the destroyed village.

▪️The operation to encircle Avdiivka is continuing. The Russian command decided to destroy the AFU fortifications located in the southern part of the locality with massive fire.

▪️On the northern flank, Russian troops were pushing the enemy out of Stepove, which is currently in the gray zone.In addition, as a result of the leveling of the front line, Russian units managed to expand their control near the village of Pervomayske.

▪️On the Zaporizhzhia direction, the Russian Armed Forces seized the initiative. In Pyatykhatky they managed to advance to the outskirts of the village. Eastwards, Russian units managed not only to repel the attack between Kopany and Robotyne, but also to advance 700 meters in the forest belt.