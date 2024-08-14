Taliban Flaunts US Failure

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
August 14, 2024 - Three years ago, the Biden-Harris administration pulled our troops out of Afghanistan, leaving $7 billion in equipment behind. Harris, the last one out of the room, was “comfortable” with that decision. Today, the Taliban mocked all of us with a parade of US arms and equipment.
