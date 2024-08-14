Taliban Flaunts US Failure

August 14, 2024 - Three years ago, the Biden-Harris administration pulled our troops out of Afghanistan, leaving $7 billion in equipment behind. Harris, the last one out of the room, was “comfortable” with that decision. Today, the Taliban mocked all of us with a parade of US arms and equipment.









