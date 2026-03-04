RUSSIA entered the BATTLE amid the Preparation of a Land Invasion of IRAN by the U.S. and ISRAEL

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The satellite imagery clearly shows the enormous scale of the damage suffered by American forces in the region.
Further Info:
Iran's drones cost $35k to make... but $4m to shoot down: How Tehran can keep launching attacks indefinitely but Western missile supplies are weeks from running out:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-15605919/Irans-drones-cost-35k-make-4m-shoot-Tehran-launching-attacks-indefinitely-Western-missile-supplies-weeks-running-out.html?ito=email_share_article-floatingBar
.............................................................................................................. ******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!