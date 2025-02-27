TV star killed by VAXX poison injections

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
@michelletrachtenberg "Get vaccinated. Wear a f*cking mask. Stay safe. Xoxo 💋"
August 22, 2021
https://www.instagramDOTcom/michelletrachtenberg/p/CS4hVr-FtHb/
Michelle Trachtenberg dead at 39 — former ‘Gossip Girl,’ ‘Harriet the Spy’ star recently underwent liver transplant
By Joe Marino and Chris Nesi
Published Feb. 26, 2025
Updated Feb. 26, 2025, 4:21 p.m. ET
Michelle Trachtenberg, the former child star known for a wide range of TV and film roles including in “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Gossip Girl,” has died at the age of 39, sources told The Post.
Trachtenberg was found by her mother around 8 a.m. Wednesday at One Columbus Place, a 51-story luxury apartment complex in Manhattan’s Central Park South neighborhood, the sources said.
The actress underwent a liver transplant within the last year, but her body may have rejected the organ, according to sources, who said she died of natural causes.
The NYPD confirmed Trachtenberg was found “unconscious and unresponsive” by police and pronounced dead by EMS workers. They responded to the building after a 911 call reporting a woman experiencing cardiac arrest.
Her death is not deemed suspicious and the city medical examiner will determine the cause, cops said.
https://nypostDOTcom/2025/02/26/entertainment/michelle-trachtenberg-dead-at-39-former-gossip-girl-harriet-the-spy-star-shared-troubling-posts/
Mirrored - bootcamp
Bootcamp now on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chestyp
Please subscribe to him, he has done some excellent work during the plandemic/vaxx genocide
