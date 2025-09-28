Omaha Indians' Vibrant Indian Festival at the Luminarium on the Riverfront

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Omaha Indians are celebrating at the riverfront by the Luminarium at Lewis and Clark Landing in Omaha, Nebraska, in August 2025. These are not tribal American Indians of Omaha; they’re Indians from India, holding a festival behind the Luminarium. Hundreds participate, filling the air with their music, dances, and food. Nebraskans face these recurring events as thousands of Indians from India and Southeast Asia settle in our state. Their celebrations, though partly out of sight, feel intrusive to some, clashing with Omaha’s Native heritage and transforming the city’s identity in ways locals must now navigate.
