British Funeral Director Reveals a Large Amount of Deaths Caused by Vaccine, and Government Inaction

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12/06/2021 A funeral owner in Milton Keynes revealed he has seen a large number of unnatural deaths recently. One major death reason is thrombosis embolism and the one is the jabs that decimate people’s immune system so they can’t fight off common diseases like a cold or the flu. The owner calls on people not to take the shots, because they will kill you!