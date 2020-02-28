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NOT AS I DO
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28 views • February 28, 2020
NOT AS I DO...
If you really want to know where medical practitioners stand on vaccines then just download form at https://moviemodule.com/PDF/Warranty-of-Vaccine-Safety-English.pdf and see if they will be willing to sign it. In case something bad happens they will assume full liability after signing this form. Doctors KNOW that Big Pharma cannot be sued and the option of being granted damages by the government is next to nothing and/or could take many years of your time and money.
Follow this trend at http://www.thehealthyhomeeconomist.com/13-percent-of-pediatricians-reject-cdc-vax-schedule-for-their-own-children/
California legislators who passed the mandatory vaccine law for Californians are being sued for racketeering violations. http://www.aircrap.org/2016/09/17/ca-lawmakers-vaccine-mandates-sb277-served-rico-lawsuit/
If you really want to know where medical practitioners stand on vaccines then just download form at https://moviemodule.com/PDF/Warranty-of-Vaccine-Safety-English.pdf and see if they will be willing to sign it. In case something bad happens they will assume full liability after signing this form. Doctors KNOW that Big Pharma cannot be sued and the option of being granted damages by the government is next to nothing and/or could take many years of your time and money.
Follow this trend at http://www.thehealthyhomeeconomist.com/13-percent-of-pediatricians-reject-cdc-vax-schedule-for-their-own-children/
California legislators who passed the mandatory vaccine law for Californians are being sued for racketeering violations. http://www.aircrap.org/2016/09/17/ca-lawmakers-vaccine-mandates-sb277-served-rico-lawsuit/
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