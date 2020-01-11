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Man Confronts Elizabeth Warren: “You’re Siding With ISIS, You’re Siding With Iran!”
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26 views • January 11, 2020
Democrat candidate called out by Trump supporter
Kelen McBreen | Infowars.com - January 10, 2020
During a Town Hall event in Dover, New Hampshire on Friday, Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren was confronted by an irate Trump supporter who called her out for “siding with ISIS” and “siding with Iran.”
Source: https://www.infowars.com/man-confronts-elizabeth-warren-youre-siding-with-isis-youre-siding-with-iran/
Kelen McBreen | Infowars.com - January 10, 2020
During a Town Hall event in Dover, New Hampshire on Friday, Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren was confronted by an irate Trump supporter who called her out for “siding with ISIS” and “siding with Iran.”
Source: https://www.infowars.com/man-confronts-elizabeth-warren-youre-siding-with-isis-youre-siding-with-iran/
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