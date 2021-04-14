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T.A.C.T.I.C.A.L. Presents Ron Brantsner and Greg Smith 3-18-21
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42 views • April 14, 2021
Ron Brantsner and Greg Smith discuss how to recognize UN implemented "Comprehensive Plans" at the local level and share what you can do about it.
*We apologize for lower video quality but had to reduce resolution in order to compensate for the length of the video.
*We apologize for lower video quality but had to reduce resolution in order to compensate for the length of the video.
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