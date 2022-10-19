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Welcome To Proverbs Club.Harmony Trumps Dissension.
Proverbs 17:1 (NIV).
1) Better a dry crust with peace and quiet
than a house full of feasting, with strife.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
A family is meant to live together in unity, not discord.
Quickly resolve open issues with all involved.
https://pc1.tiny.us/ymxy448c
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