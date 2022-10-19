Welcome To Proverbs Club.Harmony Trumps Dissension.
Proverbs 17:1 (NIV).
1) Better a dry crust with peace and quiet
than a house full of feasting, with strife.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
A family is meant to live together in unity, not discord.
Quickly resolve open issues with all involved.
https://pc1.tiny.us/ymxy448c
#better #dry #crust #peace #quiet #house #full #feasting #strife
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.