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The Not So Chosen People, Part 3: Greece
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1995 views • October 10, 2021
Part 3 will search for clues to find the lost tribe of Joseph who was promised to bless the world and become many nations. Part 3 begins by searching for the lost tribes of Joseph by looking at the clues left in the Bible, searching in Greece, Assyria and throughout the Phoenician Empire.
This video is for discussion purposes only. All video and audio content belong to the respective owners and creators. I may not agree with everything with the video content.
Source:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/5JDpIfy88ekR
Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/e43a1597-aaaa-4fac-9cc1-6f0f9b75bec0
This video is for discussion purposes only. All video and audio content belong to the respective owners and creators. I may not agree with everything with the video content.
Source:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/5JDpIfy88ekR
Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/e43a1597-aaaa-4fac-9cc1-6f0f9b75bec0
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